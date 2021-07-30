Carlow Town Local Electoral Area had highest rate of Covid-19 cases across Carlow and Kilkenny in the fortnight to last Monday

Carlow Town Local Electoral Area had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the two counties in the fortnight to Monday.

That’s according to figures released this morning.

99 positive tests were returned there, giving it a 14-day incidence rate of 437 per 100,000 people, higher than the national one of 344 for the time period.

Tullow was next on a rate of 263 (49 cases), followed by Callan Thomastown’s rate 166 (42 cases), Piltown’s rate of 159 (34 cases), Castlecomer’s rate 153 (36 cases) and Kilkenny City’s rate 159 (43 cases) with Bagenalstown having the lowest local rate on 102 after 16 new incidences.

But all were significantly behind the country’s highest figures – Carndonagh in Donegal had a rate of 2,800, over eight times the national average, followed by neighbouring Buncrana on 1,476 and Galway City Central on 1,034.