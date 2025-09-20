Carlow Town is to host the prestigious Entente Florale Europe Competition awards ceremony in 2026.

It’s a continent-wide competition for villages, towns, cities, communities and public bodies highlighting how a green environment improves quality of life.

It follows Carlow Towns outstanding performance in the 2024 competition in Hungary, where it won a Gold Award, the President’s Prize for rain garden development, and a Special Characteristic Prize for the Delta Sensory Gardens.

Carlow County Council Cathaoirleach, Ken Murnane says “following our success at Entente Florale 2024, being asked to play host next year as a town of 27,000 people is a significant honour. It is further acknowledgement of how Carlow is leading the charge in Ireland on sustainable and community-centred living.”

“The Council’s Climate Action Plan aims to reduce county emissions by 51 per cent and increase energy efficiency in the public sector to 50 per cent by 2030 and it is heartening to receive Europe-wide recognition for our efforts.”

Later this month, a Carlow delegation will travel to Velenje, Slovenia, to attend the 2025 Entente Florale event, where they will officially receive the Entente Florale Flag, symbolizing the handover of hosting duties.

Minister Dara Calleary praised the town’s achievements and confirmed government support for the 2026 event, “This is a wonderful opportunity to build on the fantastic results achieved by Carlow in both the 2024 Entente Florale competition and in our own Tidy Towns competition.”

“My department will provide both funding and practical support to Carlow County Council, as it takes on what promises to be a very exciting project.”