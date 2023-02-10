Carlow town’s revamped bus park is open

Carlow Town’s revamped bus park has officially opened.

Half a million euro was spent on upgrading the facility there, funded by the NTA and the works took longer than expected to complete with weather conditions blamed for pushing the opening out.

However, the day dawned and Councillors and staff of Carlow County Council were on hand to officially cut the ribbon yesterday (Thursday):

Ribbon gets cut on upgraded #Carlow town bus park after €500,000 investment from NTA pic.twitter.com/Stuv1D5kNN — Edwina Grace/Éadaoin de Grás (@edwinagrace) February 10, 2023

The new town bus service will use it as a base when it officially gets underway in April/May of this year.

But for now, existing buses and their customers can use it with new shelters and parking, including a disabled bay with spaces too for electric vehicles for which charging points are expected to be added.

There’s also a smart bench where you can charge your mobile phone.

KCLR’s Edwina Grace was at the official unveiling to find out more from Mayor Fintan Phelan and those moving in and about the revamped area with nearby residents outlining how the recent works really opened up the space and many are set to enjoy relaxing or picnicking beside the River Burren or using the track that links the Burrin Road with Hanover Park.

While those hopping on and off the buses passing through spoke of the handiness of the base and its location.

Hear what some had to say here: