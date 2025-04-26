Willie Muillins is seeking to win the British Jump Trainers Championship for the second year running at Sandown this afternoon.

The Carlow based trainer is slightly behind British trainer Dan Skelton by around 68 thousand pounds on the closing day of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mullins has 21 horses running in Sandown this afternoon compared to Skeltons 9.

Gowran Park Raceourse manager Eddie Scally says it’ll all come down to the gold cup at ten past four…

“There’s three very big races over in Sandown today. There’s two grade two races, and then of course

the Gold Cup. Willie has the favourite in the two grade two races and if they end up winning, it’ll probably set it up for Willie to go and win the championship.”

“The Golod Cup at 4.10pm will decide who wins the championship. If Ben Skelton was to win that, he’d probably win the title, but WP has 10 horses running in that race so I’d be very, very surprised if a WP does not win it as he’s got one or two of horses up the top of the match.”

“It’s going to be another monumental achievement for the Carlow trainer.”