Carlow unlikely to get its own hospital Emergency Department but could get a minor injuries unit

Carlow doesn’t have a large enough population for an Emergency Department.

That’s according to a letter from the HSE to Carlow County Council who said they could instead benefit from an Injury Unit.

The council is to submit a motion at next month’s council meeting calling for such a facility.

Local Cllr Adrienne Wallace has told KCLR News “Yeah, so it is definitely a blow I think to the population in Carlow who were very eager and I think supportive of the call for an A&E unit here”.

All’s not lost though as Councillor Wallace adds “However there does seem to be scope for perhaps a minor injuries unit or an urgent care unit and that would then have some sort of relationship with St Luke’s, the HSE did say that obviously the infrastructure is lacking but we have the site in Kelvin Grove”.