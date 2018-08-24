Carlow welcomes home its Rose

Crowds gathered in Carlow town last night to welcome home their Rose.

Shauna Ray Lacey returned to a special homecoming reception in Tullow Street the town after a whirlwind experience in Tralee.

The 24 year old was thrust into the spotlight following her interview in the Dome on Monday night where she revealed details of her parents battles with addiction and her own surprise pregnancy at the age of 21.

There was speeches and songs as her many supporters turned out on the street last night to see her home again in Carlow.

Shauna told KCLR it was fantastic to be greeted by family and friends and all who supported her.