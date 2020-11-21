Carlow will light up for Christmas in virtual ceremony this evening

The Christmas lights are being turned on in Carlow Town today.

Due to the pandemic, crowds will have to experience the festivities from home this year, though organisers are determined that won’t dull their sparkle!

A Virtual Light Ceremony is taking place on Facebook at approximately 5.30pm, where Mayor Fergal Browne will be joined by Santa himself to switch on the display.

Cllr Browne says he hopes it will lift the county’s spirits;

“Myself and the great man Mr. Clause and Wibbly Wobbly Wendy will be turning on the lights today, so that’ll brighten up the town, and hopefully we’ll have a good December ahead of us” he told KCLR News. “It’ll be a bit different this year, but I’d say we’ll still have a very enjoyable time. It will allow families to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, and hopefully give everybody a much needed lift.”

He also teased more events further down the pipeline, saying that; “There’s a lot of activities planned over the next few weeks, I know there’s a fireworks display planned for Oak Park among other things. So keep an eye on the Facebook and our social media to see all the activity going on over the next few weeks, albeit a bit different from normal years.”

After his guest appearance this evening, Santa will also be sending a message to primary schools all across County Carlow next week, when students will be in with a chance to win €1,500 worth of electrical equipment in partnership with Swans Electrical.