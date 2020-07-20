Carlow woman highlighting injustice of parole system

A Carlow woman is fighting to keep the man who murdered her two sons in prison.

Kathleen Chada’s two boys Eoghan and Ruairi were killed in 2013 by their father Sanjeev Chada.

Sanjeev has served 7 years of his sentence, and is now eligible for parole.

Kathleen is appealing to the parole board not to release him, but says the odds are unfairly against her:

“Everything is stacked in the perpetrator’s favour, their rights to a fair process. So he has the opportunity to read anything” she explained on KCLR Live. “I’ve been invited to make a submission to the parole board, which I will be doing. I don’t know in my mind, whether I’m writing to the parole board or I’m writing to him.”