Lucy Moran from Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow has shared her journey as a mother of three children, including her two sons, Joey and Corey, who face medical challenges related to Down syndrome and autism. Joey, now 16, was diagnosed with Down syndrome, autism, and arthritis, while Corey, 12, also has arthritis alongside autism.

Lucy is raising awareness about the high prevalence of arthritis in children with Down syndrome, noting that it affects one in fifty individuals with the condition, compared to one in 1,000 in the general population.

Despite the importance of regular screenings, Lucy explained the challenges of accessing proper care for her children due to long waiting times and misdiagnosis by various medical professionals.

After years of waiting for a correct diagnosis, Joey’s condition was finally addressed, and within six weeks of starting medication, he regained his joyful personality. However, Lucy emphasised the frustration of waiting so long for treatment, highlighting the dire need for faster, more efficient healthcare services for children with special needs.

In the midst of these struggles, Lucy’s daughter, Shauna, has taken on a significant caregiving role while preparing for her Leaving Cert.

The Moran family’s story underscores the critical gaps in healthcare and support for families dealing with complex medical conditions, and Lucy is calling for greater attention to these issues in the hope of improving outcomes for others facing similar challenges.

You can listen back to Lucy’s interview on The KCLR Daily with Brian Redmond on the link below: