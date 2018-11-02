Carlow woman who last month tragically set herself on fire has died from her injuries

A local woman who last month tragically set herself alight has died having never recovered from her injuries.

Sharon Joyce from Hacketstown had spoken on KCLR Live in recent months about her mental health & homelessness.

The 46 year old mother set herself on fire outside Carlow Garda Station in October & sustained severe burns to 80% of her body.

She died on Thursday.

Funeral arrangements have this morning been announced with prayers this Friday evening from 7:30pm at Burke & Farrell Funeral Home & Requiem Mass on Saturday morning from 11 at St Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown.