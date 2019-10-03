Carlow’s annual bilingual festival, Féile an Fhómhair, gets underway today

Carlow’s annual bilingual and cultural festival begins today.

There’s a packed programme of events for this year’s Féile an Fhómhair, which runs until the 10th of October.

Today the play, An Triail, will be showing in Visual, there’ll be Creative Writing ‘As Gaeilge’ workshops in the Gaelcholáiste, and a Trad for Trócaire event in the Teach Dolmain.

Speaking to KCLR News, Bríde de Róiste says a lot of the activities will be happening over the next two weekends:

“Two fantastic weekends are part of Féile an Fhómhair this year. From the 4th to the 6th of October, we have a set-dancing ‘Follow me up to Carlow’ weekend, and of course there’s also the very popular Carlow Autumn Walking Festival weekend.

“There are lots of walks and there are lots of opportunities to learn and to do!”