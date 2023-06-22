KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow’s Gamestop shop is to close for good this weekend
A popular video games retailer is set to finish its operations locally by this weekend.
Gamestop in Kilkenny at the Market Cross Shopping Centre ceased trading last Friday.
The Carlow shop in the Fairgreen Shopping Centre will close for good this Saturday.
The company announced early last month that it was closing down with shops holding clearance sales since then.