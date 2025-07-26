The 2025 Pan Celtic Festival has earned praise from Carlow councillors following its recent success.

Carlow will once again host the prestigious International festival in 2026 and 2027, promising a vibrant celebration of Celtic language, music, and culture.

Planning for next year’s festival will begin in September, with additional funding being sought from Fáilte Ireland.

Mayor of Carlow town, Paul Doogue, welcomed the return of the festival.

“It’s hugely important, because number one, we’re bringing in other countries into the town, we’re showcasing our town, and I think everbody would believe that the Pan-Celtic this year was a total success, but the local enterprise is building and making it better, they want to make it better, we want to make it better, but we also want the people of Carlow to come out and enjoy it aswell, and it’s probably something that we, maybe fall down ourselves with, whether it be through local media or whatever it doesn’t make a difference, we need to build on it, and we want to make it better.”