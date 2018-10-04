Carlows & Kilkenny childcare providers highlight need for more investment in the sector

Local childcare providers are gathering today a bid to highlight the need for greater investment in their sector.

The pre-budget gathering in Dublin has been organised by Early Childhood Ireland which has 57 members in Carlow and 73 in Kilkenny.

Local Oireachtas members are also being asked to come to hear the group’s concerns.

Frances Byrne is with Early Childhood Ireland and she’s been telling KCLR News today gives them an opportunity to tell Oireachtas members what’s needed.