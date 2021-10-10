Carlow’s Lotto record still standing with no winner of weekend jackpot

Carlow’s Lotto record remains intact for another few days at least after there was no winner of the weekend jackpot.

The Dan Morrissey’s Syndicate’s 2008 win totalling 18-point-6 million Euro is still the high lottery jackpot win in Ireland.

There will be another chance for someone to beat it with the 19-point-6 million prize fund rolling over again to Wednesday.

The amount is capped until someone wins it but it will see additional money added to lower prize tiers in the next draw.

The numbers drawn last night were 5,13,18,25,34, 38 and the bonus ball was 7.