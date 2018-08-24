Carlow’s own Derek Ryan announces he will be performing for Pope Francis and crowd of thousands on Sunday

As the two-day historic Papal Visit gets underway today, another local musician has now been added to line-up of those to perform for him over the weekend.

Carlow country music singer Derek Ryan has announced that he will be playing to the Pontiff and the crowd of almost half a million in the Phoenix Park tomorrow.

Kilkenny’s Arís Choir will also be performing for Pope Francis when he appears in Croke Park this evening.

Derek has told KCLR he was only allowed to make the announcement today and he’s really excited to be included.

He’ll be singing his own appropriately named song, God’s Plan.