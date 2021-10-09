Carlow’s record winning lotto jackpot could be beaten this evening

Carlow’s lotto record is still intact but it could go this evening.

The biggest ever payout in Ireland was to the Dan Morrissey Syndicate in Carlow back in 2008.

The 16 workmates at the local quarry shared 18-point-9 million.

The National Lottery jackpot tonight is worth over 19 million Euro but if you want to be the new highest jackpot winner the advice is to get your tickets early as demand has been high for the recent draws.