Carphone Warehouse & Currys PC World join local shops closing their doors due to the Coronavirus outbreak

More local retailers are to shut their doors today because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Carphone Warehouse is closing stores all around the country including local branches at Kennedy Avenue in Carlow and the outlets at Market Cross and McDonagh Junction in Kilkenny.

Sixteen Currys PC World outlets including Carlow’s are also shutting because of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile Tesco says its home delivery service is maxed out at the moment.

The supermarket is asking people to save the service for those who are vulnerable.