If you were in the Crosneen area of Carlow town overnight and saw anything suspicious, Gardaí want to hear from you.

Damage was caused in a variety of ways there in the early hours of this morning.

Garda Lisa Mullins has told KCLR News; “Cars and property was damaged overnight between 3:20am and 4am so the Gardaí in Carlow are just appealing to anyone who may have any CCTV, dashcam footage, ring doorbell or may have noticed anyone in the area at that time to contact the Gardaí in Carlow to assist them with their investigation”.