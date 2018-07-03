Cars Damaged in Carlow Town

Witnesses are being sought for a number of incidents of criminal damage in Carlow Town & surrounds in the early hours of June 18.

Between 3am & 8:30am cars were damaged at The Brewery in Graiguecullen, Barrow Mews on Centaur Street & at Castlegate Apartments on Kennedy Street. Windows in each were broken, a door handle on one was also damaged while another had a radio & jump starter power pack taken.

Gardai believe all are connected and are calling on anybody with information to contact them.