A Kilkenny man missing nine years is the focus of tonight’s installment of a TG4 four-parter.

‘Ar Iarraidh’ (Missing) is a new documentary series by Midas Productions which looks at the stories of those who are missing through the eyes of their family and friends.

Dean Roche’s case is the latest to go under the microscope from 9:30pm.

The then 31-year-old left his mother Geraldine’s home in Hebron Park on the 22nd of March 2015 to buy a car and was last seen that evening in Ballyfoyle – the vehicle he’d bought was found crashed into a tree close to where it had been purchased.

Dean was nowhere to be seen and despite some eye witness accounts of sightings in the moments after the crash, he’s not been seen or heard from since.

A number of people have contribute to tonight’s programme which can be viewed on TG4 and the TG4 Player.

And if you are affected by any of the content please contact: Samaritans Ireland Freephone: 116 123 or email [email protected]

If you have any information please contact the National Missing Persons Helpline on 1800 442 552 or at [email protected]