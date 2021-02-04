Covid-19 latest: Total cases pass 200,000 after 1,318 new cases, 62 in Carlow & Kilkenny

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the Republic has passed 200,000 for the first time.

It’s after another 1,318 cases were confirmed with 62 in Carlow and Kilkenny.

75 additional deaths were reported this evening.

There’s been 46 new cases in Carlow where the 14-day incidence rate is unchanged at 587 per 100,000.

12 new cases has been reported in Kilkenny where the infection rate has fallen further to 196 per 100,000 with the national average at 397..

The reproductive number is between 0.5 and 0.8.

There are 188 people in ICU with the virus – the lowest in nearly three weeks.