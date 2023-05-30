Cash and electronics stolen from two neighbouring houses in Rathvilly

Two neighbouring houses in Rathvilly were broken into within the space of 90 minutes with cash and electronics stolen.

Sunglasses, cash and two handbags were taken from one house at Delacy Abbey.

Meanwhile, an X-box was stolen from the second house.

The break-ins occurred between 2pm and 3.30pm last Friday. (26/5)

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to contact Tullow Garda station.