Cash was taken from a car in an early morning theft in Carlow town.

It happened in the Sandhills, Hacketstown Road area between 1 and 8am last Saturday (20th Sept).

The vehicle owner reported that a money pouch had been stolen.

Garda Robert Rasmussen told KCLR News; “The car was locked and there was damage to the driver side window, Gardaí are looking for any person that saw anything suspicious on the night in question or if there’s any dash-cam footage or door-ring footage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620”.