Cash, watches and electronics taken in burglary at a county Kilkenny home

Cash, watches and electronics were stolen in a burglary in County Kilkenny.

The front door of a house in the Blanchvillestown area was forced open by the thieves last Thursday.

Several rooms were ransacked and they escaped with two silver watches, a silver iPad and a quantity of cash

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area between 6 and 8-p-m is asked to contact Stoneyford Garda Station.