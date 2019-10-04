Castlecomer Community School celebrate the official opening of a new sports centre

A local secondary school is celebrating today as they mark the official opening of their new sports centre.

It’s the culmination of over a decade’s work at Castlecomer Community School.

Speaking to KCLR News, principal Séamus O’Connor says they’ve fundraised all the money for it themselves:

‘It’s a tremendous day for Castlecomer with the opening of the sports centre that will serve all the needs of the people of North Kilkenny. We’ve spent €820,000 over the last ten years; we’ve two full sized sand-based pitches, a 440 metre running track with flood lighting, two new dressing rooms and a new gym. With twenty of the forty five teachers are voluntarily training teams in the school’.