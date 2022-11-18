Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny granted Government funding to further enhance their adventure offering

A new TreeTop Walk at the Castlecomer Discovery Park is being made possible by a government funding announcement.

€85,000 is being allocated to the local attraction through the government’s The Scaling-Up Fund which supports Social Enterprises.

Work is already underway on building the new three-level tree-top course.

Manager Kathy Purcell has been telling KCLR news this grant will allow them to get it up and running:

“We’re building a new tree-top walk at the Discovery Park, a new high ropes couse and it’s really amazing, but we needed equipment to put people safely up on the course. So we’ve got funding to enable us to get that equipment, which is essential”