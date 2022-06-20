Castlecomer Municipal District elects Mary Hilda Cavanagh as its Chairperson for the year ahead

Fine Gael Councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh is the new Cathaoirleach of the Castlecomer Municipal District.

She takes over the role from Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick who is now chairing Kilkenny county council.

Speaking to KCLR news Cllr Cavanagh says it’s always an honour.

And she outlined what she’s hoping for and looking forward to in the next 12 months; “It’s a huge electoral area, I’m looking forward to the fire station in Urlingford being built and complete, work has just started there and it’s something I’ve been advocating for for a very long number of years”.

She adds I’m looking forward to more safety measures in our villages and towns right across North Kilkenny and, in general, just if we can keep the show on the road at all that Covid won’t lock us down and that there won’t be, I don’t believe there will be an economic depression, it’s been forecast but if you talk enough about it you’ll talk the country into it”.

Another item she’s long raised in council chambers is the issue people in Urlingford are having with broadband.

Today’s Castlecomer Municipal District meeting heard how a meeting’s to be organised between the Town Team, broadband providers and representatives of the council in a bid to ensure the area has sufficient service.

Meanwhile, Cllr Cavanagh’s deputy for the year ahead is Fianna Fáil’s Michael Delaney.