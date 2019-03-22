Castlecomer Wellie Race proceeds to be divided tonight

31 local and national charities will be presented with cheques in Castlecomer this evening.

Organisers say this year’s Wellie Race, which was the 39th year of the event, was one of the most successful yet and 20,000 euro was raised.

The money will be handed over at a celebratory event tonight in Shortall’s.

And organiser Chubby Brennan says they’re dividing it between a lot of different causes including the Homecare Team, the Lourdes Invalid fund, Castlecomer Social services and lots more.