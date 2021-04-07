Cat hit by crossbow in County Kilkenny according to local man

A beloved family cat in County Kilkenny’s been shot “with a ten-inch arrow”.

Local man Jimmy Walsh believes his friend’s pet was hit by a crossbow.

It’s understood the animal from the Ballykeefe area was missing for two days before he was found terribly injured.

Jimmy says his owners have been riddled with worry over the incident as he’s been telling our Sue Nunn on The Way It Is.

Listen back to the interview in full here: