Cat Laughs Festival to return in November

The Cat Laughs festival is coming back to Kilkenny before the end of the year.

It’s was due to go ahead of the June Bank Holiday weekend but had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now organisers are planning to hold it between 12th and 16th of November this year but warned that thing will be a bit different this time around.

Ticket’s for the original festival can be transferred but their facebook page says ”If you had tickets for June and these new dates don’t suit, get onto us”.

It would be sandwiched between the Kilkennomics and Subtitle festivals which are still due to go ahead in some format this November – depending on the coronavirus situation.