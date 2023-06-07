Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council to raise increase in crime figures in Castlecomer at next JPC meeting

The Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council says he’ll be raising an alarming increase in crime figures in Castlecomer with local Gardaí.

Crime rates have more than doubled since 2019 for Castlecomer Garda Station – going from 80 to 162 incidents in the four years according to a report yesterday.

Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick sits on the Kilkenny Joint Policing Committee which meets next week.

He says this will be top of his agenda for the meeting.

“There is an increase and it’s something that I will be raising at the JPC on Monday. We are due to get figures from the JPC, but again I suppose as chairman of the JPC, I flagged that something like this could happen a number of years ago.”