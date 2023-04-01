Celebrating cultural diversity through food: Kilkenny’s Global Kitchen event series returns today (Saturday)

Communities are set to celebrate cultural diversity through food as the Global Kitchen event series returns to Kilkenny today.

The event will commence with an Irish-themed pop-up cafe at the Home Rule Club from 12pm this afternoon.

The series will continue throughout the year.

Development officer with Kilkenny LEADER Partnership, Siobhan O’Gorman, has told KCLR what events are planned for the months ahead; “The first one is the Irish kitchen, which is going to be run by us in the Home Rule Club, with Yvonne as the chef, then the second one is our Lebanese cafe, and then we have our Malaysian cafe.”