Celebrations Noreside as Kilkenny edge rivals Cork to reclaim O’Duffy Cup

Kilkenny senior camogie team are waking up as All Ireland Champions this morning.

A fierce battle with Cork saw them claim the O’Duffy Cup for the 15th time in Croke park in front of a crowd of more than 23,000 on Sunday.

It wasn’t a straightforward win though – despite the Cats getting off to a glittering start there was only a point to separate the sides when the final whistle blew.

Katie Power told KCLR she was delighted with the atmosphere and to come out on the right side of such a tight encounter:

“I definitely have never played in front of such a big crowd. The goodwill that we’ve got from Kilkenny the last two weeks, I’ve never experienced anything like it. And to come out here today, do things the hard way of course, but for once to be the right side of a one point game. Like, it doesnt even seem real at the moment”

The team and their mentors received a heroes welcome back to a banquet at the Kilkenny Rivercourt hotel last night.

A civic reception to honour them will be held at the courthouse later today allowing fans from all over to celebrate their remarkable achievements.