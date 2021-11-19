Celebrity chefs to showcase Carlow food and drink next month

Celebrity Chefs will be descending on Leighlinbridge next month.

The inCarlow Food & Drink Christmas Showcase is on at the Arboretum from 4th-12th December.

KCLR’s own Edward Hayden will be joined by a host of other high profile names including Kevin Dundon, Paul Flynn, Jennie Maltese, Tara Walker, Shane Smith, and Eunice Power.

The event in association with the Local Enterprise Office will showcase the finest Food & Drink in Carlow through a series of 16 Christmas demonstrations across nine days with morning and afternoon options in a specially-built marquee.

Audiences of up to 60 people will be catered for in a layout designed to make everybody comfortable while compiling with public health guidelines with regards to Covid.

Rachel Doyle of Arboretum said; “Food and drink are so central to the way that we celebrate special occasions or to the way that we socialise with others, so it is wonderful to be able to offer people a space to come together, socialise and just soak up the festive atmosphere in the company of some of Ireland’s best-known chefs”.

Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development & Enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council said; “The opportunity to showcase all the delicious food and drink products that we have available in County Carlow is also a great way of celebrating how multicultural our local community is, as well as the wonderful food producers that we have in the area”. Comerford concluded by saying “we are delighted to be working with the Award-winning Team at Arboretum for this showcase event which is part of County Carlow – A Festive Family Experience”.

Tickets are available by logging onto Taste in Carlow Food and Drink Christmas Showcase – Arboretum Garden Centre Proceeds from the events go to Eist.