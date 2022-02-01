Centenary of the handing over of James Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny from British to Irish Forces to be marked this weekend

A march to mark a huge Irish military event that took place 100 years ago will happen this weekend.

James Stephens Barracks in Kilkenny was handed over to the Irish Forces from Britain a century ago.

Donal Croghan is part of the re-enactment group that has organised this event and he tells us exactly what will take place on Sunday to represent the milestone in Irish history.

He’s been telling our Sue Nunn about it all on The Way It Is: