The CEO of the Design and Crafts Council Ireland is stepping down from the role.

The Irish Independent’s reporting that Rosemary Steen will vacate the position she’s held for four years with the organisation which is headquartered in Kilkenny.

She’s due to become director of the Residential Tenancies Board in September.

The move comes after we heard of criticism of the DCCI on KCLR regarding the stopping of a long-running pottery course in Thomastown as well as the delay in the provision of a degree course in jewellery at a building that had been purposely renovated to host it.

While it’s also reported that up to 20 craftspeople & guilds wrote to the group expressing dissatisfaction with the support they got at the Collect 2024 international craft and design fair in London.