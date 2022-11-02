Ceol Anocht: Interview – Cursed Murphy – 3/11/2022

I was delighted to see the news from Wexford that the truly awesome Cursed Murphy Versus The Resistance collective had been back in the studio and had a new album ready to rock.

I used the word ‘rock’ advisedly. Theirs is a fearsome, thrilling onslaught of spoken word and full strength musicality and their album “Republic Of The Weird” captures their barely contained energy and I highly recommend it. Each song stands on its own merits but as part of a collection it’s impossible to ignore.

It’s released officially on Friday November 4th and a launch gig is to happen on November 5th.

I caught up with Peter to chat about the making of the album