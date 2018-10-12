Ceol Anocht – Interview – Emily Barker (12/10/2018)

Emily Barker’s latest album took her to one of the great music scenes, Memphis Tennessee. There, with help from an all star cast of musicians, she produced “Sweet Kind Of Blue”, a fine album that’s imbued with the spirit of it’s recording location, all recorded direct to tape too…

She’s been busy writing too, with co-writes with legendary songwriter Graham Gouldman and Boo Hewerdine. She’s working hard on new material with the next album due in 2019.

We chatted about co-writing, how locations can affect writing and touring.

Emily appears on Thursday night, October 18th at Cleere’s Theatre with support from Wexford due The Remedy Club. You can find more information on Emily on her website