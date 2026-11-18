It was great to meet the two gentlemen in person, as opposed to emails and messages. It was also a delight to discuss their work and the background to their latest album. I am a massive fan and have been since day one, bith of their music and the novel, “The Now Now Express” by John Fleming, that brought a fictional band to life.

Their latest album is due for release on Sunday, November 22nd at the Sound House, Eden Quay in Dublin. It’s a masterful collection that manages to be nostalgic without sentimental and wears its influences lightly. There are shades of early 70’s instrumental electronic music, but their lyrical recollections are crystal clear.

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It was a conversation rather than an interview, with me as an unapologetic fan.

Treat yourself to a great album, maybe even make the Sunday launch gig, and pick up a copy of the novel that kicked it all off. It’s on Bandcamp