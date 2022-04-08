Ceol Anocht: Interview – John Hegarty – 28/3/2022

I have thoroughly enjoyed Johns music over the years so was really intrigued to hear that he had revisited an earlier album and had committed it to vinyl, thanks to the good people of Rollercoaster Records.

“Twilight” is as gorgeous as you’d expect but it was equally intriguing to me to hear about the making of it. The story of the album weaves in and out of a lovely conversion we had a little while ago and it whet my appetite to hear the live arrangements and performance as part of April Sounds.