Ceol Anocht – Interview – Karan Casey : 31/3/2023

It’s always great to see a new album from Karan Casey, and it’s doubly so to get a chance to meet up with her (albeit via Zoom). We chatted about her latest beautiful album “Nine Apples Of Gold”, which is a rich collection of fine songwriting, mythology and collaboration.

Karan is on her way to Kilkenny, her first time since her Kilkenny Arts Festival show of 2021, ad people are in for a rare treat.

We got a little distracted and wandered into the occasional verbal rabbit hole, but it was worth it…