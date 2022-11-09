Ceol Anocht: Interview – Matthew Devereux (The Pale) – 30/11/2021 (Republished)

As part of a recent trawl through the archives for a possible series, I came across this interview from last year. It was recorded around the time of the release of the Pale’s retrospective album, a timely reminder of their fantastic back catalogue, “Paleanthology and wasn’t fully published.

I always love chatting with Matthew from The Pale, so I listened back. Apart from one or two minor date-related issues, it could have been recorded this week. So, I edited it down and am playing it again as the band get ready to play a gig this week in Dublin, at The Grand Social (Friday 11th).

They’re also on the way down to Kilkenny at the end of the year.

I hope you enjoy it as much as we did. We rambled a bit, but we got to talk a bit about the band, songwriting and a few heroes. You can get more information on the band and all their news on their Facebook page