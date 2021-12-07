Ceol Anocht: Interview : Megan O’Neill : 30/11/2021

Megan and I had already spoken in March of this year and she was promoting her latest album release ‘Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty’. We spoke abut the writing and production of the album. The next stage was further promotion and touring (in what was then) a limited way.

Fast forward to November and we hear about a new release, a cover. This was something we had discussed in our previous chat. As I mentioned before, Megan choose things carefully and this was no exception. A cover of a Christmas classic, with very much her own twist…

What had initially been intended a quick chat about the single morphed into an unexpected and very enjoyable chat about writing, recording, new skills, making the best of the new realities and news about new music.

Megan O’Neill’s new album ‘Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty’ is out since March 12th, 2021. The album is available to buy on CD or digital, or stream on all digital platforms here: https://linktr.ee/meganoneill and Megan’s stunning cover of “Fairytale of New York” is out across all digital platforms.