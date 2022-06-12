Ceol Anocht: Interview – Peggy Seeger – 5/6/2022

It’s hard to know where to start, if I’m honest, but let’s just say that this was a major ‘fanboy’ moment.

As one of the most influential songwriters, composers and activists of the last hundred years, Peggy Seeger needs – almost – no introduction. The word ‘legend’ gets misused these days but given her many achievements as a musician and activist, Peggy Seeger is more than deserving of that word.

While I would normally try to talk artists about their latest project or immediate plans or concert, we did slip in to discussions on her passionate and highly articulate views on a number of social issues, especially climate change and her approach to songwriting. Her zest for life is obvious and she bounced the question on her “favourite song” ( which I almost immediately regretted asking) with no little humour and grace. I was glad I did, though, as it gave an opportunity to hear Peggy’s passion for music and its power ring out.

Her wit is knowing, her life force undiminished, and she still looks forward while taking the odd look back. Her tour title “The First Farewell Tour – Peggy Seeger and Calum MacColl” says it all.

Don’t miss an opportunity to witness Peggy and her son Calum on stage at the Watergate Theatre and to soak and enjoy up her rich, life affirming music and presence.

(We had planned a zoom call but circumstances intervened and it became a phone call, so the audio quality is not as I would have liked but hopefully it doesn’t impact on the content.)