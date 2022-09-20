Ceol Anocht: Interview – Sorcha Richardson – 19/9/2022

Like many people who heard and loved her music, I first came across Sorcha in 2019 in the lead up to her first album “First Prize Bravery”. Like many of her peers, progress on promotion of the first album was halted, but in Sorcha’s case, the lack of other projects left her more time to focus on the follow up.

I was therefore delighted to hear that Smiling Like An Idiot had been released. It’s a brilliant collection of songs and shows the work and care taken.

We caught up to chat about the writing and making of the album and some of the lyrical concerns.

To celebrate Sorcha Richardson’s album launch, on Sept 23rd, she will be driving around in a camper van doing a Magical Mystery Tour of Ireland! Doing pop up gigs, in-stores and interviews starting in…

Dublin on the 23rd & 24th Sept

Kilkenny & Wexford on the 25th Sept – Rollercoaster Records 2PM to Fethard / Hook Lighthouse 6PM

& Wexford on the 25th Sept – to Fethard / Hook Lighthouse 6PM Cork on the 26th Sept

West Cork on the 27th Sept

Dingle, Limerick and Enistymon on the 28th Sept

Galway and the Burren on the 29th Sept

Back to Dublin on the 30th Sept Sorcha and his band will also plays a series of larger scale gigs!