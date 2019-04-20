Ceol Anocht: Interview : The Avon Representatives – 20/4/2019

I was sent a single a few weeks backs which really hit home and it was immediate choice for single of the week. It came from a young Carlow based band called The Avon Representatives. The band comprises Bella Ayers (Vocals), Carl Tapley (Guitar), Sean Carthy (Bass) and Danny Carthy (Drums).

The bad formed, rehearsed, composed and recorded a single in the space of a few short months and it’s a tribute to them. It’s got a heady mix of sweet guitars, swoon-ful vocals and a rock solid back beat that’s hard to ignore and a joy to listen to, musically wise beyond their years.

They dropped in to chat about the single and also about their trip to Dublin to represent Carlow at the finals of the Irish Youth Music Awards. We wish them all the very best and, after talking with them today I fully expect a new single and many great things. It was a pleasure to meet them…