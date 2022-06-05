Ceol Anocht: Interview – Tolü Makay – 2/6/2022

Tolü Makay has been a force on the Irish music scene in recent years, impressing people here and abroad. Her progress has not been at all a surprise, with hard work and dedication to her craft paying off with a collection of fine music. Tolü is coming to Carlow Arts Festival promising new music and new approaches.

We had a chat about her recent trip to the US for a run of gigs and how she approaches her music, her listening ear and open mind. As she says on her website:

Still Learning, Still Growing, Still Evolving Welcome To The Journey, Welcome To The Experience

Tickets are available here and you can get more information about Tolü’s music here