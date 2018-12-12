Ceol Anocht: Show #101 – 11/12/2018
Martin Bridgeman 11 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 11/12/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Her Grace Maverick Sabre Ft. Chronixx
For Your Own Good Circuit3
Grace Jeff Buckley
Reactions Ham Sandwich
Season’s Song Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters
Best Laid Plans Strand
Yesterday’s Men Into Paradise
I Must Be In Love The Rutles
Highway Star Deep Purple
Snow Is Falling Carole Nelson
Reels Transatlanticks
See Me Talos
Ghosts Strand
One Big Star Roy Thompson
Keep Me In Your Heart Warren Zevon
Four Pictures (From A Book On Las Vegas) Good Tiger
Singularity Darlingside
November Pacifix
In My Own Particular Way Marianne Faithfull
Our Love Will Not Decay Tír Na nÓg
Silver Threads And Golden Needles Sandy Denny
Celtic Dance Pat Coldrick

 

