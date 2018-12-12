Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #101 – 11/12/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 11/12/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Her Grace
|Maverick Sabre Ft. Chronixx
|For Your Own Good
|Circuit3
|Grace
|Jeff Buckley
|Reactions
|Ham Sandwich
|Season’s Song
|Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters
|Best Laid Plans
|Strand
|Yesterday’s Men
|Into Paradise
|I Must Be In Love
|The Rutles
|Highway Star
|Deep Purple
|Snow Is Falling
|Carole Nelson
|Reels
|Transatlanticks
|See Me
|Talos
|Ghosts
|Strand
|One Big Star
|Roy Thompson
|Keep Me In Your Heart
|Warren Zevon
|Four Pictures (From A Book On Las Vegas)
|Good Tiger
|Singularity
|Darlingside
|November
|Pacifix
|In My Own Particular Way
|Marianne Faithfull
|Our Love Will Not Decay
|Tír Na nÓg
|Silver Threads And Golden Needles
|Sandy Denny
|Celtic Dance
|Pat Coldrick