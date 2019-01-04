Ceol Anocht: Show #105 – 3/1/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 8/1/2019

 

…and here’s the playlist:

Land And Water Frankenstein Bolts
Thinking Of A Place The War On Drugs
A Man Of My Age Arborist
The Changingman Paul Weller
Kashmir Page/Plant
James Dean David Keenan
Mexico Bronagh Gallagher
Sheep Pink Floyd
This Time Karrie
Intro / My Father’s House Bruce Springsteen
Juliette Walking In the Rain Joe Chester
Casadh An tSugain The Bothy Band
Wonderful Thunder Swim
Samhradh, Samhradh The Gloaming

